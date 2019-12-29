One Man Shot, Another Chopped In Gros Islet Incident

Two men are nursing injuries at Victoria Hospital after one was chopped and the other shot at Riviere Mitan, Gros Islet, law enforcement officials say.

According to reports, both men were involved in an altercation when one approached the other with a cutlass.

An off duty police officer who happened to be nearby intervened, calling on the man with the cutlass to put it down, law enforcement officials said.

However they disclosed that the armed man instead proceeded to chop the other male, whereupon the police officer discharged a round from his service firearm, hitting the assailant in the leg.

Both injured males were transported to hospital via ambulance.

The incident occurred about 4.00 pm, according to reports.