Processing of salaries for April 2020

Press release: In keeping with the published pay dates for 2020, the Department of Finance wishes to indicate that public service salaries were posted and paid as scheduled on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020.
Due to the partial shutdown of business and social distancing protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Accountant General’s Department has been operating at reduced capacity. Recognizing the limitations and stress on the system in processing of the payroll, Ministries and Departments were notified in advance via email on March 30th, 2020 that new salary assignments would not be processed and that the Department would only process the following: New employees; Hours for daily paid workers; and Terminations/No pay/End of contract.
Although The Accountant General’s Department operated a rigorous work from home schedule, it was recognized that the processing of overtime and other allowances that require on site manual intervention and data input, would not have allowed for the timely completion of the payroll.
The Department of Finance assures that this was not an intention to short pay our hard working public officers nor was it a covert effort on the part of the Government of Saint Lucia to cut entitlements.
The basis for this decision was an effort to expeditiously process the payroll of the Public Service in good time, giving due consideration to lost man hours and shorter work days.
Please note that this situation is in no way related to the ongoing discussions between the Government of Saint Lucia and the Public Sector Trade Unions.
The Accountant General’s Department has given the assurance to process these allowances to coincide with the May 2020 payroll. Until such time, we crave the patience and understanding of all public officers affected. For further information or clarification please contact Ms. Adria Rose Sonson, Accountant General at [email protected]
Times are difficult. Life is tough. When I work I expect my just monetary reward. Don’t wait until after the fact to inform me that I will be short paid. It’s too easy to find excuses. This government can’t field, they drop the ball every time. This Coronavirus pandemic has clearly exposed the inadequacies of Chastanet and his headless, crab-like Ministers.
You are so weak!!!!
TIRED. I understand that you are Tired so you will not understand vibz point. In your TIREDness you just cannot reason. So Sleep when you wake up lets hope you will not be TIRED and you will understand that the main point is that it is wrong to wait after the fact to tell the worker he/she is short paid and why.
Do you normally wake Up TIRED?
who tf is this fool, didn’t you get your money, did you work everyday in the past pay period, no, but you got your full salary, what about small business people who have not made a cent in the last month. selfish political chump
yeeeeeea dawnmegga, You cannot identify vibz from anywhere but you know that he/she did not work everyday for the past period. Such is your ability to reason. You asking what about small business that did not make a cent again exposes your ignorance. Being a wage owner and a business owner are two different things altogether. Some may not have made money but still have their stock which represents cash and others the patrons are waiting as soon as things settle. But when a worker loses salary – that’s it.
So you asked “who tf is this fool?” The answer is you who chose to call yourself dawnmegga.
You ignorant “political chump”.
Can’t speak for others but when the 24 hr shut down I had to walk to n from work everyday, making sure I did my job n have no reason to feel bad receiving my salary at the end of the month.
Nothing was put in place for us as to how we who take public transportation to get to n from work. So information after the fact is useless.