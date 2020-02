Saint Lucia police have named the victim of the country’s latest homicide.

A senior law enforcement official identified the victim as Ellis Paul, believed to have been a resident of Grace, Vieux Fort.

He was stabbed in the abdomen on Friday night about 9.00 pm and succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times that a suspect in the homicide has surrendered to the police.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded four homicides for 2020.