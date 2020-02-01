Saint Lucia Records Another Homicide

Saint Lucia has recorded another homicide, the fourth for 2020.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a man was stabbed in the abdomen Friday night in Vieux Fort along the Old St Jude Highway and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, the incident occurred about 9.00 pm.

Photos on social media showed the deceased on the ground with intestines protruding

Last month there was a double homicide at Bo Guis, Babonneau.

The bodies of Thorne ‘Ashtray’ Sylvaine and Garvin ‘Rand’ Willie were discovered outside Sylvaine’s home on January 25.

Residents of the community reported hearing gunshots hours earlier.

On January 13 the body of football coach, Cassius Glasgow, was found in a house at Sunbilt.

He had been shot in the head.