Sunday, February 9, 2020
Snakes Relocated After Anse La Raye Workers Raise Alarm

2
By Staff Writer
At least 4 snakes in Anse La Raye were relocated to the forest in Millet after workers at a quarry raised an alarm, Forestry officials say.

The incident occurred last week.

A video of the efforts to relocate the boa constrictors from the quarry in Anse La Raye was posted on social media.

Forestry officials told St Lucia Times  the quarry workers called the Forestry Department with information that they saw a lot of boas mating.

A Forestry Department spokesman told St Lucia Times that the workers had expressed concern that the non-venomous snakes would either bite unsuspecting individuals, or be killed by humans.

“They were not comfortable with the reptiles being there,” the spokesman stated.

Originally, the information was that there were eight intertwined snakes.

But when Forestry Department employees were dispatched, they found four, the Forestry official explained.

The employees relocated the snakes to the Millet forest.

The Forestry Department Official said boa constrictors are multiplying quickly in areas where banana farmers no longer cultivate the land.

According to the official, the clearing and planting of the land had driven the snakes and their food source, including mice,  away.

But he explained that when farmers left the land uncultivated, the boas would find an undisturbed area with a ready food source.

In addition, it was noted that at times competition for food due to large numbers of boas being in one place, results in the reptiles spreading out into new communities in search of food.

 

 

2 COMMENTS

  1. St .Lucia Boa Constrictor and Ferdelance population have Grown over 100% .The Banana plantations no longer exists in Areas like Boguis .Fond.Assau Barre delisle .Dennery .praslin Mon Repos .The Vegitation have grown very thick in these areas so the Snake population is Growing very rapidly

  2. Tell me the importance of the boa and fer delance . remember they are invasive species . with the large number of snakes there’s very llittle stock pile of anti venom.

Leave a Comment

