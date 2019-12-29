A male individual believed to be in his forties was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition Saturday night, after a stabbing in Castries.

Emergency officials told St Lucia Times that the stabbing occurred on Victoria Street about 8:42 pm.

The officials disclosed that the victim sustained a laceration to the left side of the face and a stab wound to the torso.

No other details were immediately available.

The latest incident is one in a series of emergencies over the past few days to which the Saint Lucia Fire Service responded.

They included several vehicle accidents, physical assaults and shootings.