Monday, December 30, 2019
Fire & EmergencyHeadlines

Stabbing In Castries

0
By Staff Writer
Click to get our news on your mobile

A male individual believed to be in his forties was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition Saturday night, after a stabbing in Castries.

Emergency officials told St Lucia Times that the stabbing occurred on Victoria Street about 8:42 pm.

The officials disclosed that the victim sustained  a laceration to the left side of the face and a stab wound to the torso.

No other details were immediately available.

The latest incident is one in a series of emergencies over the past few days to which the Saint Lucia Fire Service responded.

They included several vehicle accidents, physical assaults and shootings.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TRENDING

Headlines

One Man Shot, Another Chopped In Gros Islet Incident

Staff Writer -
3
Two men are nursing injuries at Victoria Hospital after one was chopped and the other shot at Riviere Mitan, Gros Islet, law enforcement officials...
Read more
Fire & Emergency

Stabbing In Castries

Staff Writer -
0
A male individual believed to be in his forties was transported to Victoria Hospital in serious condition Saturday night, after a stabbing in Castries. Emergency...
Read more
Accident

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision In Micoud Village

Staff Writer -
2
A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Micoud village. Police have identified the deceased as Curtlan Fanus. They say Fanus' motorcycle ran off the road...
Read more
Headlines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Flew ‘Economy Class’ To Saint Lucia

Staff Writer -
12
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds saved the British taxpayer tens of thousands of pounds by flying economy to their Caribbean...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - St. Lucia Times. A Big Feat Media Production.