Conservation Walkabout Notice PRESS RELEASE:-We regret to inform you that 'Conservation Walkabout' scheduled for today, June 25th at Pigeon Island from 10 a.m. has been...

Improving Juvenile Justice GIS:-The USAID Juvenile Justice Reform Project AIMS To Improve the Management of at Risk Youth. The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice,...

Vector Awareness Week Ends GIS:-The Observance Directs Energies Toward the Reduction of Vectors During the Rainy Season. The Ministry of Health will conclude the observance...

Electric vehicles inefficient way to reduce CO2 emissions: study (AFP) - Subsidizing the purchase of electric cars in Canada is an inefficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that is not cost effective,...

Regional Officials express concern about Intra Regional Travel! PRESS RELEASE:-The method in which countries determine the economic impact of tourism arrivals is flawed! So says former Bahamian Tourism Minister...

Climate Diplomacy Week Opinion Editorial PRESS RELEASE:-By Ambassador Daniela Tramacere, Head of the European Union Delegation to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS, and...

Flow and C&W Business Boost Cyber-Security PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, Saint Lucia – June 23, 2017 – More and more, it is becoming difficult – if not impossible – to do business...

Venezuela's President reaffirms readiness for dialogue with US government AVN:-Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed Wednesday the Bolivarian Government's willingness to hold dialogue with the US government,...

Roots & Soul Firmly Established PRESS RELEASE:-Saint Lucia (June 23, 2017) – This past weekend St. Lucia hosted the inaugural Roots & Soul music festival, the second of six...

Sanchez makes history as Chile draw with Germany (AFP) - Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez became Chile's all-time top-scorer with his 38th international goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Germany at the...

National Debt and Economic Prospects to be discussed at the Chamber’s Executive Luncheon PRESS RELEASE:-High national debt and debt servicing has assumed higher significance among the concerns of the Members of the St. Lucia Chamber of...

US halts Brazil beef imports, citing food safety concerns (AFP) - The United States announced on Thursday a halt to all imports of fresh beef from Brazil, the world's second-largest producer, citing...

Ecuador foreign minister says UK wants a solution to Assange standoff (Reuters) - Britain is interested in finding a solution to the standoff that has led to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being holed up in Ecuador's...

Senate GOP unveils ‘Obamacare’ overhaul, but not all aboard (AP) — Senate Republicans launched their plan for shriveling Barack Obama’s health care law Thursday, edging a step closer to their dream of...

Former Team Members Head Back to Sandals PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, Saint Lucia – June 23 2017 - Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia has been welcoming back several of its former team members,...

TVET to boost interest in the Arts GIS:-Secondary School Arts Teachers Work to Revise and Strengthen the Arts Curriculum. The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)...

OECS agricultural revolution underway GIS:-Member States Collaborate for Regional and International Trade. The agriculture sector in OECS member states is on the brink of a new era in...

Spokesman: Cosby plans tour to educate youth on misbehavior (AP) — Bill Cosby will organize a series of town hall meetings to help educate young people about problems their misbehavior could create and other...